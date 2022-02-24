Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Lost -13.34% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.40 trading at -$0.74 or -3.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.25B. That closing price of TROX’s stock is at a discount of -29.07% from its 52-week high price of $26.33 and is indicating a premium of 23.48% from its 52-week low price of $15.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.50%, in the last five days TROX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $20.40 price level, adding 15.14% to its value on the day. Tronox Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -15.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.34% in past 5-day. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) showed a performance of -9.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.97 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.45% for stock’s current value.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tronox Holdings plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.89% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 194.70% in the current quarter and calculating 34.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $874 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $908.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $783 million and $840.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.60% while estimating it to be 8.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.00% during past 5 years.

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.96%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.69%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.86% institutions for Tronox Holdings plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TROX for having 15.05 million shares of worth $361.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $271.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.23 million shares of worth $79.73 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.87% of company’s stock.