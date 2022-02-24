Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) Shares Plunged -35.53% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) saw 3.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at -$0.49 or -33.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $182.54M. That closing price of TMQ’s stock is at a discount of -212.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a discount of -43.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -33.33%, in the last five days TMQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 37.18% to its value on the day. Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.53% in past 5-day. Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) showed a performance of -35.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -282.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.8% for stock’s current value.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trilogy Metals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.00% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.60% during past 5 years.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 05 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

