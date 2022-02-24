Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Down -28.69% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw 2.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.08 or 17.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.48M. That most recent trading price of TRVI’s stock is at a discount of -459.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.02 and is indicating a premium of 14.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 169.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.39%, in the last five days TRVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, subtracting -4.25% to its value on the day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.39% in past 5-day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) showed a performance of -28.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1381.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1381.48% for stock’s current value.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.36% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.47% institutions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVI for having 5.94 million shares of worth $4.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 22.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34789.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34601.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.