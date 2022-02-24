The 12-Month Price Target For Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Is Now $165.00.

In recent trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 6.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.26 trading at -$3.05 or -3.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.92B. That most recent trading price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -16.84% from its 52-week high price of $98.45 and is indicating a premium of 22.06% from its 52-week low price of $65.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 21.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Micron Technology Inc. (MU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 32 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.96 in the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.49%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $84.26 price level, adding 12.23% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.05% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 5.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $114.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $58.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $165.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.17% for stock’s current value.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Micron Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.69% while that of industry is 49.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.51 billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 84.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.80%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.31% institutions for Micron Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MU for having 89.66 million shares of worth $6.36 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 86.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.14 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31.8 million shares of worth $2.26 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.84 billion in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.