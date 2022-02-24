TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) 12.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 3.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.34 trading at -$0.02 or -0.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.97B. That most recent trading price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -68.77% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a premium of 12.46% from its 52-week low price of $5.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TechnipFMC plc (FTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $6.34 price level, adding 7.45% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of 7.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.22% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of -1.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.38 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.4% for stock’s current value.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 162.96% while that of industry is 38.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.36 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.63% during past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.49% institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 44.58 million shares of worth $335.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, which was holding about 24.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $185.91 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.99 million shares of worth $165.57 million or 4.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $130.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.