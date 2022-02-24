Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Plunged -16.08% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.97 trading at $2.29 or 16.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $303.27M. That closing price of TCMD’s stock is at a discount of -282.78% from its 52-week high price of $61.13 and is indicating a premium of 16.28% from its 52-week low price of $13.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.74%, in the last five days TCMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $15.97 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) showed a performance of -0.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 125.00% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -91.80% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.05 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $59.24 million and $41.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% while estimating it to be 21.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

TCMD Dividends

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 06 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.41% institutions for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TCMD for having 3.48 million shares of worth $154.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.89 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.33 million shares of worth $45.98 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $41.35 million in the company or a holder of 4.69% of company’s stock.