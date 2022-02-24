Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Is 27.41% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.32 trading at -$0.04 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $434.36M. That closing price of SUNL’s stock is at a discount of -273.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.40 and is indicating a premium of 27.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days SUNL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $3.32 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.35% in past 5-day. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) showed a performance of 19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -201.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -110.84% for stock’s current value.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.51 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.63% institutions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SUNL for having 7.34 million shares of worth $38.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 3.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.44 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $7.22 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.