Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Stock Jumped 2.19% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw 3.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.07 trading at -$1.1 or -5.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $60.05B. That most recent trading price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -21.69% from its 52-week high price of $21.99 and is indicating a premium of 13.56% from its 52-week low price of $15.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.76%, in the last five days STLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $18.07 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. Stellantis N.V.’s shares saw a change of 2.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.13% in past 5-day. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) showed a performance of -1.59% in past 30-days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stellantis N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.40% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.7 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021. Company posted $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.20% while estimating it to be 79.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.74% during past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.13% institutions for Stellantis N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bpifrance SA is the top institutional holder at STLA for having 192.7 million shares of worth $3.62 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 101.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.91 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.12 million shares of worth $520.83 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.57 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $438.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.