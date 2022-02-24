Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Rises 40.50% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $0.65?

In last trading session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.16 or 31.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.69M. That closing price of MITO’s stock is at a discount of -276.92% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 27.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60110.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 80.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.36%, in the last five days MITO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 13.22% to its value on the day. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.03% in past 5-day. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) showed a performance of -7.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37950.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -515.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -361.54% for stock’s current value.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.35% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.17% institutions for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MITO for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.