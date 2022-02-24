South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Drops -2.57 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.28 trading at $9.8 or 41.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.68B. That most recent trading price of SJI’s stock is at a premium of 12.14% from its 52-week high price of $29.24 and is indicating a premium of 37.65% from its 52-week low price of $20.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 936.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 41.72%, in the last five days SJI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $33.28 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.57% in past 5-day. South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) showed a performance of -4.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.83 to the stock, which implies a fall of -28.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.88% for stock’s current value.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that South Jersey Industries Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.57% while that of industry is 5.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.70% in the current quarter and calculating -5.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500.1 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $689.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $486 million and $530.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.90% while estimating it to be 29.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

SJI Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.15% institutions for South Jersey Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SJI for having 21.54 million shares of worth $458.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 19.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $380.6 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.5 million shares of worth $308.36 million or 12.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.58 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $172.51 million in the company or a holder of 6.74% of company’s stock.