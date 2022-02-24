SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Has Seen A Rose Of 62.35% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.13 trading at -$1.03 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.23B. That closing price of SEAS’s stock is at a discount of -7.36% from its 52-week high price of $72.07 and is indicating a premium of 43.84% from its 52-week low price of $37.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 982.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days SEAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $67.13 price level, adding 6.85% to its value on the day. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.02% in past 5-day. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) showed a performance of 12.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.23 million shares which calculate 6.03 days to cover the short interests.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.42% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 155.20% in the current quarter and calculating 64.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 241.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $342.19 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $249.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $154.07 million and $171.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 122.10% while estimating it to be 45.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -461.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.46%.

SEAS Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.47% institutions for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hill Path Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at SEAS for having 27.21 million shares of worth $1.5 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 35.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $284.44 million.

On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $82.38 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $80.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.