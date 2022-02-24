Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Has Recovered -17.18% To Date, But An Additional -23.97% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw 4.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.05 trading at -$3.0 or -3.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.02B. That closing price of RCL’s stock is at a discount of -23.97% from its 52-week high price of $99.24 and is indicating a premium of 19.8% from its 52-week low price of $64.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$3.91 in the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.61%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $80.05 price level, adding 9.85% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 4.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of 1.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $92.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $61.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $136.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.8% for stock’s current value.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 89.11% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.10% in the current quarter and calculating 46.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $34.14 million and $42.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,909.50% while estimating it to be 3,844.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.40% during past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.86% institutions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 26.63 million shares of worth $2.37 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 25.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.28 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.28 million shares of worth $2.07 billion or 9.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $900.96 million in the company or a holder of 3.98% of company’s stock.