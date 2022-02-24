Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) Currently -164.36% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.17 or 9.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $164.77M. That closing price of PLG’s stock is at a discount of -164.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.34 and is indicating a premium of 28.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.19%, in the last five days PLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 3.81% to its value on the day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 27.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.21% in past 5-day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) showed a performance of 16.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.93. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.58% for stock’s current value.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.10% during past 5 years.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.91% institutions for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLG for having 9.07 million shares of worth $14.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 0.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.4 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.19 million shares of worth $14.24 million or 7.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.