Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Currently -5376.76% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.6 or -29.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $72.54M. That most recent trading price of ORPH’s stock is at a discount of -5376.76% from its 52-week high price of $77.77 and is indicating a discount of -28.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 943.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orphazyme A/S (ORPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -29.49%, in the last five days ORPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 35.16% to its value on the day. Orphazyme A/S’s shares saw a change of -16.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.16% in past 5-day. Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) showed a performance of 1.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -42.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.58% for stock’s current value.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orphazyme A/S is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.65% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.99% institutions for Orphazyme A/S that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORPH for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.5 million or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21566.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69873.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.