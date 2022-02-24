Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) -19.46% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.12?

In recent trading session, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) saw 5.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.51 trading at -$0.74 or -11.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.62B. That most recent trading price of MBT’s stock is at a discount of -82.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.07 and is indicating a discount of -11.8% from its 52-week low price of $6.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.92%, in the last five days MBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $5.51 price level, adding 28.9% to its value on the day. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s shares saw a change of -21.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.46% in past 5-day. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) showed a performance of -11.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $787.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $630.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $880.86. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15886.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11336.3% for stock’s current value.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.89% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.88 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.8 billion and $1.67 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.70% while estimating it to be 8.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.90%.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.17% institutions for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MBT for having 31.38 million shares of worth $302.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.44 million.

On the other hand, Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.82 million shares of worth $75.36 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.52 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.