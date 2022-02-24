Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Is Currently -14.13% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.45 trading at $0.28 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.77B. That closing price of MGY’s stock is at a discount of -14.13% from its 52-week high price of $23.34 and is indicating a premium of 51.49% from its 52-week low price of $9.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days MGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $20.45 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 8.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.69% in past 5-day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) showed a performance of -0.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.09% for stock’s current value.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.70% while that of industry is 29.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 446.70% in the current quarter and calculating 65.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 101.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $332.21 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $301.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $149.24 million and $190.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 122.60% while estimating it to be 58.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 132.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.69%.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.33% institutions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at MGY for having 20.36 million shares of worth $362.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EnerVest Limited, which was holding about 18.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $333.3 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.36 million shares of worth $77.52 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $76.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.