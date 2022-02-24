Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) 38.67% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at -$0.05 or -1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $515.66M. That closing price of LLNW’s stock is at a discount of -20.27% from its 52-week high price of $4.51 and is indicating a premium of 38.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days LLNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 15.92% to its value on the day. Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.42% in past 5-day. Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) showed a performance of -10.50% in past 30-days.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Limelight Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.29% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 77.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.9 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $55.39 million and $51.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.70% while estimating it to be 12.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -169.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.34% institutions for Limelight Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LLNW for having 9.45 million shares of worth $22.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.29 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.17 million shares of worth $14.54 million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.