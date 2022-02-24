Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) Is Currently -248.48% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at -$0.25 or -6.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -248.48% from its 52-week high price of $12.58 and is indicating a discount of -6.65% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 697.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lilium N.V. (LILM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.48%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 22.86% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V.’s shares saw a change of -47.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.51% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -28.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -564.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -93.91% for stock’s current value.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.18% institutions for Lilium N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at LILM for having 17.71 million shares of worth $186.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 5.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.78 million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.16 million shares of worth $33.21 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.