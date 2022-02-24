Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Drops -11.38 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.93 trading at -$0.77 or -3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.55B. That closing price of LESL’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $31.55 and is indicating a premium of 3.54% from its 52-week low price of $18.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.91%, in the last five days LESL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $18.93 price level, adding 13.6% to its value on the day. Leslie’s Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.38% in past 5-day. Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) showed a performance of -13.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.35% for stock’s current value.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leslie’s Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.82% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $164.84 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $202.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 112.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.80%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.31% institutions for Leslie’s Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at LESL for having 31.75 million shares of worth $652.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.39 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.61 million shares of worth $115.33 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.76 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $114.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.