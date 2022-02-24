Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -33.69% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw 11.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.16 trading at -$0.71 or -1.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $265.08B. That most recent trading price of PFE’s stock is at a discount of -33.69% from its 52-week high price of $61.71 and is indicating a premium of 27.73% from its 52-week low price of $33.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pfizer Inc. (PFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $8.03 in the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days PFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $46.16 price level, adding 7.61% to its value on the day. Pfizer Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.86% in past 5-day. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) showed a performance of -9.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 66.01 million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.15% for stock’s current value.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pfizer Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.92% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.22 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $242.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.41%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.67%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.43% institutions for Pfizer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PFE for having 459.94 million shares of worth $19.78 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 410.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.67 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 158.44 million shares of worth $6.81 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 117.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.