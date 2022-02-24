Is PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) Expensive At $1.38? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.06 or 4.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $110.27M. That most recent trading price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -75.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.42 and is indicating a premium of 32.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 661.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.66%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 2.13% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of 24.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.49% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) showed a performance of 16.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.95. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.3% for stock’s current value.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PEDEVCO Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 32.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.06 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.50% during past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.13% institutions for PEDEVCO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PED for having 1.62 million shares of worth $1.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.