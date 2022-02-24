Is Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (AMEX:OPTT) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $1.17?

In last trading session, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.15 or 14.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.01M. That closing price of OPTT’s stock is at a discount of -262.39% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 20.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 824.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.71%, in the last five days OPTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 6.4% to its value on the day. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.41% in past 5-day. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) showed a performance of 11.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1200.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1200.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102464.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -102464.1% for stock’s current value.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,925.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.57 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2019. Company posted $511k and $511k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3,925.40% while estimating it to be 3,925.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.90% during past 5 years.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 03 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.38% institutions for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at OPTT for having 2.62 million shares of worth $3.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.44 million shares of worth $3.33 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.