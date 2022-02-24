Is MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -21.73% Off Its High?

In last trading session, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.03 trading at $0.31 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $825.77M. That closing price of MRC’s stock is at a discount of -21.73% from its 52-week high price of $12.21 and is indicating a premium of 36.39% from its 52-week low price of $6.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 762.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MRC Global Inc. (MRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days MRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $10.03 price level, adding 0.3% to its value on the day. MRC Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.45% in past 5-day. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) showed a performance of 30.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.64% for stock’s current value.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MRC Global Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 203.70% while that of industry is 26.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 257.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $684.26 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $714.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $579 million and $565.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.20% while estimating it to be 26.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

MRC Dividends

MRC Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.28% institutions for MRC Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRC for having 9.39 million shares of worth $68.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.43 million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.55 million shares of worth $26.02 million or 4.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.99 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.