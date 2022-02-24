Is Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -49.8% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.51 trading at -$0.02 or -0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of GSM’s stock is at a discount of -49.8% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 64.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.27%, in the last five days GSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $7.51 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. Ferroglobe PLC’s shares saw a change of 20.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.82% in past 5-day. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) showed a performance of 45.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.73 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.05% for stock’s current value.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ferroglobe PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.69% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.30% institutions for Ferroglobe PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at GSM for having 10.0 million shares of worth $87.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.89 million.

On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.82 million shares of worth $12.09 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.