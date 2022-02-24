ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Down Almost -4.25% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw 4.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.39 trading at -$1.34 or -9.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.64B. That most recent trading price of ING’s stock is at a discount of -28.89% from its 52-week high price of $15.97 and is indicating a premium of 12.35% from its 52-week low price of $10.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.76%, in the last five days ING remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $12.39 price level, adding 14.43% to its value on the day. ING Groep N.V.’s shares saw a change of -1.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.04% in past 5-day. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) showed a performance of -4.25% in past 30-days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ING Groep N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.21% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.70%.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.75% institutions for ING Groep N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ING for having 46.38 million shares of worth $672.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 9.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.56 million shares of worth $144.65 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.