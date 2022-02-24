How To Know If Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Is Expensive At $1.82.

In last trading session, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) saw 4.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$1.26 or -40.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $236.89M. That closing price of KLTR’s stock is at a discount of -669.23% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a discount of -64.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 446.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -40.91%, in the last five days KLTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 46.94% to its value on the day. Kaltura Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -47.40% in past 5-day. Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) showed a performance of -46.78% in past 30-days.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.84 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.62% institutions for Kaltura Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at KLTR for having 14.45 million shares of worth $148.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Intel Corporation, which was holding about 8.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.74 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $16.23 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.