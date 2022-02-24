How To Know If Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Is Expensive At $80.05.

In last trading session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.05 trading at -$4.14 or -4.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.22B. That closing price of NTLA’s stock is at a discount of -153.25% from its 52-week high price of $202.73 and is indicating a premium of 45.21% from its 52-week low price of $43.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 918.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.93 in the current quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.92%, in the last five days NTLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $80.05 price level, adding 18.16% to its value on the day. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.75% in past 5-day. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) showed a performance of -9.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $161.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $108.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $207.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.92% for stock’s current value.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.83% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -34.80% in the current quarter and calculating -43.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.52 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.94% institutions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NTLA for having 6.74 million shares of worth $904.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $852.3 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.57 million shares of worth $607.44 million or 6.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $251.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.