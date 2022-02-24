How To Know If Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Is Expensive At $22.44.

In recent trading session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw 5.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.44 trading at -$0.77 or -3.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.05B. That most recent trading price of CTRA’s stock is at a discount of -8.69% from its 52-week high price of $24.39 and is indicating a premium of 38.37% from its 52-week low price of $13.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.04 in the current quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.32%, in the last five days CTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $22.44 price level, adding 5.16% to its value on the day. Coterra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) showed a performance of 18.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.55 million shares which calculate 2.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.5% for stock’s current value.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coterra Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.11% while that of industry is 33.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 186.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $456.78 million and $471.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 313.10% while estimating it to be 299.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 74.49%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.45 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.48%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.31% institutions for Coterra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTRA for having 50.54 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 48.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 billion.

On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.52 million shares of worth $480.11 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.75 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $357.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.