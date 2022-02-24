Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Has Reached A Distance Of 3.17% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw 3.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.99 trading at -$4.46 or -6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.08B. That closing price of EXAS’s stock is at a discount of -104.3% from its 52-week high price of $140.95 and is indicating a premium of 3.17% from its 52-week low price of $66.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.07%, in the last five days EXAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $68.99 price level, adding 14.82% to its value on the day. Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -11.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.12% in past 5-day. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) showed a performance of -7.59% in past 30-days.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exact Sciences Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.30% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.10% in the current quarter and calculating -500.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440.3 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $432.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $466.34 million and $388.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.80% during past 5 years.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.35% institutions for Exact Sciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at EXAS for having 18.51 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.65 million shares of worth $633.22 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $535.28 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.