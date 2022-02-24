Does Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) Look Expensive At $0.98? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.13 or 16.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.45M. That closing price of SDPI’s stock is at a discount of -142.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 33.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 146.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.17%, in the last five days SDPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 10.09% to its value on the day. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.50% in past 5-day. Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) showed a performance of 48.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Superior Drilling Products Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.54% while that of industry is 32.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.54 million and $2.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 133.60% while estimating it to be 32.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.54% institutions for Superior Drilling Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SDPI for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.