Does Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Look Expensive At $40.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.94 trading at -$0.06 or -0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.54B. That closing price of OLLI’s stock is at a discount of -140.79% from its 52-week high price of $98.58 and is indicating a premium of 0.07% from its 52-week low price of $40.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.15%, in the last five days OLLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $40.94 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.24% in past 5-day. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) showed a performance of -14.99% in past 30-days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.27% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -32.00% in the current quarter and calculating -48.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $514.4 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $449.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.20%.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.24% institutions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at OLLI for having 9.6 million shares of worth $491.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 7.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $383.08 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.71 million shares of worth $284.14 million or 7.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $116.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.