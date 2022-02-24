ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lost -1.62% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw 3.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.56 trading at -$0.67 or -0.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.36B. That most recent trading price of COP’s stock is at a discount of -8.42% from its 52-week high price of $94.93 and is indicating a premium of 45.5% from its 52-week low price of $47.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days COP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $87.56 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. ConocoPhillips’s shares saw a change of 22.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.62% in past 5-day. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) showed a performance of 6.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.16 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ConocoPhillips is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.06% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,236.80% in the current quarter and calculating 205.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 132.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.61 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 342.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.78%.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.52 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.59%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.28% institutions for ConocoPhillips that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COP for having 110.09 million shares of worth $7.46 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 107.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.28 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 37.81 million shares of worth $2.56 billion or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.91 billion in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.