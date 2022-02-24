Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.87?

In last trading session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.87 trading at $0.39 or 4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That closing price of BVN’s stock is at a discount of -26.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.44 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $6.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.11%, in the last five days BVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $9.87 price level, adding 2.37% to its value on the day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s shares saw a change of 34.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.47% in past 5-day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) showed a performance of 18.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.01 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.08% for stock’s current value.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 225.00% in the current quarter and calculating 333.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 196.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.43%.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.38% institutions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BVN for having 24.72 million shares of worth $167.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 21.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $143.67 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.89 million shares of worth $87.14 million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.13 million in the company or a holder of 4.47% of company’s stock.