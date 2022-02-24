CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Achieved Almost -6.55% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) saw 4.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.73 trading at -$0.54 or -3.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.87B. That most recent trading price of CNHI’s stock is at a discount of -25.35% from its 52-week high price of $17.21 and is indicating a premium of 7.43% from its 52-week low price of $12.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.78%, in the last five days CNHI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $13.73 price level, adding 14.88% to its value on the day. CNH Industrial N.V.’s shares saw a change of -15.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.48% in past 5-day. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) showed a performance of -6.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.49 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.82% for stock’s current value.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNH Industrial N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.48% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.77 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.20%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.56% institutions for CNH Industrial N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNHI for having 121.05 million shares of worth $2.01 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 33.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $562.64 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 44.48 million shares of worth $738.89 million or 3.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $273.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.