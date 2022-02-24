Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Stock Drops -27.24% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.61 trading at -$2.12 or -3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.25B. That closing price of CDAY’s stock is at a discount of -98.7% from its 52-week high price of $130.37 and is indicating a discount of -0.44% from its 52-week low price of $65.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.13%, in the last five days CDAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $65.61 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) showed a performance of -15.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.69% for stock’s current value.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.31% while that of industry is -1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $349.67 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $359.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.50%.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.60% institutions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CDAY for having 22.93 million shares of worth $2.58 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 18.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 billion.

On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.08 million shares of worth $774.04 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.72 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $734.72 million in the company or a holder of 4.44% of company’s stock.