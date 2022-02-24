Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) Shares Rebounded 22.31% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.1 or 9.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.28M. That closing price of CANF’s stock is at a discount of -262.81% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 22.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.01%, in the last five days CANF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -6.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.14% in past 5-day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) showed a performance of 6.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.46 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -581.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -313.22% for stock’s current value.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.33% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $150k and $148k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 66.70% while estimating it to be 68.90% for the next quarter.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.21% institutions for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CANF for having 0.88 million shares of worth $1.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.