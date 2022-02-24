Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Has Recovered 36.30 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -31.45% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.71 trading at -$17.06 or -20.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That closing price of BCC’s stock is at a discount of -31.45% from its 52-week high price of $85.06 and is indicating a premium of 34.48% from its 52-week low price of $42.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 377.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boise Cascade Company (BCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.86 in the current quarter.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.86%, in the last five days BCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $64.71 price level, adding 23.39% to its value on the day. Boise Cascade Company’s shares saw a change of -9.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.20% in past 5-day. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) showed a performance of -11.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $76.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.28% for stock’s current value.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Boise Cascade Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.53% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 181.80% in the current quarter and calculating -54.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.47 billion and $1.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be -11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 115.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.30%.

BCC Dividends

Boise Cascade Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.49% institutions for Boise Cascade Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BCC for having 6.25 million shares of worth $337.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $274.51 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $150.12 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $82.42 million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.