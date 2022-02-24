B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) Adds 5.84% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) saw 4.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.03 or -0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.40B. That most recent trading price of BTG’s stock is at a discount of -29.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.37 and is indicating a premium of 20.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B2Gold Corp. (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days BTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $4.14 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. B2Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 6.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) showed a performance of 17.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.35% for stock’s current value.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that B2Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.56% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $510.34 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.57% during past 5 years.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.70% institutions for B2Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 117.84 million shares of worth $403.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 88.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $301.12 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 53.57 million shares of worth $183.19 million or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.07 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $182.43 million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.