Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -113.51%.

In last trading session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $281.02 trading at -$14.68 or -4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.65B. That closing price of TEAM’s stock is at a discount of -71.92% from its 52-week high price of $483.13 and is indicating a premium of 29.26% from its 52-week low price of $198.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.96%, in the last five days TEAM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $281.02 price level, adding 13.76% to its value on the day. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares saw a change of -26.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.93% in past 5-day. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) showed a performance of -6.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.94 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $426.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $330.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.43% for stock’s current value.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlassian Corporation Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.43% while that of industry is -1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.40% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $641.32 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $664.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.15% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -94.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.98% institutions for Atlassian Corporation Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TEAM for having 13.42 million shares of worth $5.25 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 7.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.93 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.63 million shares of worth $1.42 billion or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.38 billion in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.