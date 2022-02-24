Analysts Say WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Can Really Get To $30.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.45 trading at $0.27 or 2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $752.30M. That closing price of WW’s stock is at a discount of -293.59% from its 52-week high price of $41.13 and is indicating a premium of 3.54% from its 52-week low price of $10.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WW International Inc. (WW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days WW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $10.45 price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. WW International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.22% in past 5-day. WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) showed a performance of -20.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -187.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.31% for stock’s current value.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WW International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.90% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280.04 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $346.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $323.43 million and $332.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.40% while estimating it to be 4.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.70%.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.76% institutions for WW International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at WW for having 14.82 million shares of worth $270.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 21.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.14 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.58 million shares of worth $62.13 million or 5.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $54.75 million in the company or a holder of 4.28% of company’s stock.