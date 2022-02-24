Analysts Say GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) Can Really Get To $5.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.05 or 12.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.24M. That closing price of GBS’s stock is at a discount of -1670.83% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.32%, in the last five days GBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 31.23% to its value on the day. GBS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.92% in past 5-day. GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) showed a performance of -58.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -941.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -941.67% for stock’s current value.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GBS Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.31% institutions for GBS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GBS for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 100000.0 shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66898.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.