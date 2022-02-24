Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) At $5.15: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at -$0.04 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $395.83M. That closing price of ALTO’s stock is at a discount of -48.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.66 and is indicating a premium of 14.76% from its 52-week low price of $4.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days ALTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $5.15 price level, adding 13.74% to its value on the day. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.97% in past 5-day. Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) showed a performance of -0.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -210.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.34% for stock’s current value.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alto Ingredients Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 175.00% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 250.00% in the current quarter and calculating 150.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $311 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $168.82 million and $218.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 84.20% while estimating it to be 37.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.36% institutions for Alto Ingredients Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ALTO for having 6.13 million shares of worth $30.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, which was holding about 5.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.93 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.24 million shares of worth $22.07 million or 5.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.