Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM): -39.51% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.40 trading at -$1.38 or -2.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.49B. That most recent trading price of AEM’s stock is at a discount of -39.51% from its 52-week high price of $74.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.94% from its 52-week low price of $45.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.83 in the current quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.52%, in the last five days AEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $53.40 price level, adding 5.84% to its value on the day. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of 3.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.00% in past 5-day. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) showed a performance of 8.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.09 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $93.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -74.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.36% for stock’s current value.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.02% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.40% during past 5 years.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.72% institutions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AEM for having 13.01 million shares of worth $674.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 11.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $583.78 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.88 million shares of worth $564.08 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $193.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.