After A -2.76% Drop In Share Price, Is YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.13 trading at -$1.62 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.17B. That closing price of YETI’s stock is at a discount of -90.48% from its 52-week high price of $108.82 and is indicating a discount of -0.05% from its 52-week low price of $57.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.84 in the current quarter.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days YETI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $57.13 price level, adding 14.28% to its value on the day. YETI Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.14% in past 5-day. YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) showed a performance of -17.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.5 million shares which calculate 6.47 days to cover the short interests.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that YETI Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.79% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.50% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $443.5 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $280.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $375.77 million and $247.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.00% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 203.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.56%.

YETI Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.62% institutions for YETI Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at YETI for having 7.64 million shares of worth $654.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $632.02 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.05 million shares of worth $518.84 million or 6.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $261.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.48% of company’s stock.