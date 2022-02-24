Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) At $31.76: So What?

In last trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.76 trading at -$1.41 or -4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.80B. That closing price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -60.83% from its 52-week high price of $51.08 and is indicating a premium of 28.24% from its 52-week low price of $22.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.38 in the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.25%, in the last five days ASO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $31.76 price level, adding 12.19% to its value on the day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.22% in past 5-day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) showed a performance of -17.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -114.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.43% for stock’s current value.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.08% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.60% in the current quarter and calculating -31.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 178.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.00%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.06% institutions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASO for having 14.02 million shares of worth $561.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $318.6 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.77 million shares of worth $161.42 million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $100.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.