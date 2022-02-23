Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM): What Is Good About Stock?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.45B, closed the recent trade at $123.30 per share which meant it lost -$3.31 on the day or -2.61% during that session. The ZM stock price is -256.85% off its 52-week high price of $440.00 and -1.14% below the 52-week low of $124.71. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 million shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Sporting -2.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the ZM stock price touched $123.30 or saw a rise of 14.78%. Year-to-date, Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares have moved -31.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have changed -14.26%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.21%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.90% and -22.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.90%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 45.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.58%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.95% with a share float percentage of 74.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. having a total of 1,131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.42 million shares worth more than $3.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 billion and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 5.77 million shares of worth $1.51 billion while later fund manager owns 5.06 million shares of worth $930.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.