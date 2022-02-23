Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.46B, closed the recent trade at $35.95 per share which meant it lost -$3.47 on the day or -8.80% during that session. The YNDX stock price is -142.31% off its 52-week high price of $87.11 and -7.96% below the 52-week low of $38.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Sporting -8.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the YNDX stock price touched $35.95 or saw a rise of 33.24%. Year-to-date, Yandex N.V. shares have moved -34.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have changed -11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yandex N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 236.67%, compared to 18.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.60% over the past 5 years.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.39% with a share float percentage of 86.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 576 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 29.53 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 21.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.08% shares in the company for having 22.55 million shares of worth $1.87 billion while later fund manager owns 13.08 million shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.11% of company’s outstanding stock.