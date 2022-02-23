Yalla Group Limited. (YALA) Is Down -2.07%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $950.06M, closed the last trade at $6.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The YALA stock price is -418.99% off its 52-week high price of $31.97 and 16.07% above the 52-week low of $5.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.18K shares.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the YALA stock price touched $6.16 or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Yalla Group Limited shares have moved -8.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) have changed 0.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 101.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.83 million and $48.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.80% for the current quarter and 44.30% for the next.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.67% with a share float percentage of 13.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yalla Group Limited having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $15.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.98 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $1.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.