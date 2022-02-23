Will Paramount Global (PARA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.83B, closed the recent trade at $28.06 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The PARA stock price is -263.4% off its 52-week high price of $101.97 and 1.57% above the 52-week low of $27.62. The 3-month trading volume is 15.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paramount Global (PARA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the PARA stock price touched $28.06 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Paramount Global shares have moved -7.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have changed -10.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.34% from the levels at last check today.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paramount Global shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.01%, compared to 19.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 77.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.65%.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 3.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.