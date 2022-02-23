Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Future Potential?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.59B, closed the recent trade at $20.73 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -37.43% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 30.05% above the 52-week low of $14.50. The 3-month trading volume is 5.66 million shares.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the CCJ stock price touched $20.73 or saw a rise of 6.87%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved -5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 2.68%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.00%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $343.75 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.60% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.46% with a share float percentage of 64.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.33 million shares worth more than $377.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 4.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $292.58 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 13.2 million shares of worth $305.95 million while later fund manager owns 11.17 million shares of worth $242.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.